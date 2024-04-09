Kenya: Eight Dead On Nakuru-Nairobi Highway Accident Hours After 6 Died in Kericho

Nairobi — At least eight lives were lost in a devastating road accident at Ngata Bridge in Nakuru County on Tuesday morning.

The accident followed another that occurred on the Kericho-Nakuru Highway late Monday, killing six people.

In the Tuesday morning accident, a van collided with a stationary truck at the Ngata bridge around 5:30 a.m, killing eight people including two children, according to Nakuru County Police Commander, Samuel Ndanyi.

Most of the dead were in the van that was reportedly ferrying over 15 passengers to Kisii for an event.

Witnesses said the truck had been immobile at the location for the past three days, with concerns raised on why police did not get it moved from the scene.

On Monday evening, six people lost their lives following a collision between a lorry and a private car along the Kericho - Nakuru highway.

Nakuru Traffic Commandant Dorothy Muleke said that the accident occurred at Duka Moja area, killing six people on the spot.

It occurred when the driver of the private vehicle attempted to overtake multiple vehicles and collided head-on with the oncoming lorry.

All the six people in the private vehicle died on the spot while another victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

This tragic incident adds to a surge in road accidents witnessed across various regions of the country in recent weeks, resulting in the loss of lives and leaving numerous others grappling with severe injuries.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has vowed tough reforms in the sector to minimise accidents.

At least 4,000 people are killed in road accidents in Kenya every year, according to statistics by the government.

