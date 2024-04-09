South Africa: SA Weather Service Issues Warnings of Disruptive Rain and Possible Flooding

Extreme weather conditions are expected to continue across South Africa's south and eastern coasts until Wednesday.

A cut-off low weather system has moved across South Africa, leaving in its wake heavy rain, strong winds and damaged infrastructure. On Monday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued several warnings of more severe weather.

Some parts of South Africa's central interior recorded more than 50mm of rain, which left the ground saturated and could cause flooding as more rain is expected.

An Orange Level 9 warning of disruptive rain that could result in flooding was issued by Saws for much of the Western Cape, alongside a Level 6 warning for the central part of the province. A warning was also issued of strong waves exacerbated by strong winds that will result in difficulty in navigating seas, particularly between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

"We still have a cut-off low weather system that's over the southwestern parts of the country situated around the southern parts of the Northern Cape province as well as the Western Cape," said Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela.

"We are still expecting widespread showers and thundershowers for the central and southern parts of the country, with the Western Cape expected to have widespread showers [on Monday] as well as the central parts, which include...