South Africa: Ship in Wales Searched for Joshlin Smith, but Six-Year-Old Still Nowhere to Be Found

9 April 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Vincent Cruywagen

A Gauteng couple's report to the international Human Trafficking Hotline Web Chat led to the Panamanian ship Frontier Asuka, which left Saldanha Bay harbour days after Joshlin Smith's disappearance, being searched by authorities for nearly two days when it docked in Port Talbot, Wales.

Mark and Anouschika Hageman became involved in the search for Joshlin Smith after the Rev June Dolley-Major, who helped to search for Joshlin when she went missing on 19 February, told the Gauteng couple that the Panamanian ship Frontier Asuka had left the Port of Saldanha on 23 February.

The Hagemans reported this to the international Human Trafficking Hotline Web Chat and after the boat docked in Port Talbot, Wales, the police searched it on Saturday, 16 March and Sunday, 17 March.

In a statement issued on 19 March, South Wales Police Chief Inspector Jason Herbert said that alongside colleagues from partner agencies, specialist South Wales police teams were deployed to the ship.

However, after a thorough examination of the vessel, no evidence was discovered of any missing person.

Boat tracker

Mark Hageman said that after being told the Frontier Asuka had left Saldanha Bay a few days after Joshlin went missing, he downloaded a boat tracker app and followed the ship's route to Port Talbot.

"I initially contacted the Royal Navy command office in the United Kingdom. After receiving no response, I contacted Port Talbot, Wales, where the ship was on its way to from Saldanha Bay Harbour. I...

