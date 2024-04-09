Uganda: President Museveni Extends Byabashaija's Term As Prisons Chief

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Museveni announced the reappointment of Johnson Byabashaija as the Commissioner General of Prisons for an additional two-year term. This decision follows the President's renewal of Dr. Byabashaija's contract in January 2022, with the current term set to expire shortly.

According to the Uganda Public Service Standing Orders (2010), individuals who reach the mandatory retirement age of 60 may continue employment on a contractual basis, with terms typically lasting for two years, unless specified otherwise by the appointing authority.

Byabashaija's leadership has received commendation for his efforts in revitalizing the prison system. Under his tenure, significant strides have been made in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of Uganda's correctional facilities.

President Museveni recently praised Byabashaija for his stewardship of a scandal-free institution, commending the high level of discipline maintained within the prisons. In a public statement, the President expressed gratitude to the Prisons Service, noting the relative absence of significant issues within the institution.