Rwanda's Post-Genocide Lessons - We Must Speak Out Against Discrimination and Prejudice

interview

On 7 April, it will be 30 years since the start of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. To commemorate this anniversary, Amb. Ernest Rwamucyo, the Permanent Representative of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York, shares insights with Africa Renewal's Kingsley Ighobor on lessons learned, Rwanda's remarkable economic growth and advancements in women's empowerment, among other topics. The following are excerpts from the interview:

The United Nations designated 7th April as the International Day of Reflection on the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. Can you share with us the significance of this date?

The date is significant because it marked the beginning of a tragedy of unimaginable proportions. When the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi started, within 100 days over 1 million Tutsis were massacred.

It is now 30 years, but the memory is deep; the horrors that the victims and the survivors faced are still fresh. By remembering, we dignify those massacred and the survivors.

It is also important for the survivors to reflect on the tragedy that befell them and their families.

As Rwandans, it is a time when we call on our collective conscience to reflect on this tragedy and how we can rebuild our country.

Over the last decade, in remembering we have focused on the theme, Remember, Unite and Renew.

We focus on how we rebuild afresh so that genocide never happens again. In renewing, we look into the future with hope.

How do commemorative events here at the UN headquarters, back home in Rwanda and around the world, promote reconciliation?

First, over a million Tutsis were massacred. By remembering them, we give them the dignity and the humanity that their killers denied them.

We do that as a Rwandan society and as part of the international community. We share the lessons of that tragedy with the rest of the world in the hope that we can work to prevent future genocide.

We do it with members of the international community to reawaken the world to the real dangers of genocide.

Are the lessons from Rwanda on detecting the early stages of conflict reaching other countries?

We hope they do because the dangers are real. Any form of discrimination, prejudice, hatred, or bigotry can happen in any society, which is the beginning of genocide.

We cannot be bystanders when there is discrimination or antisemitism, or when there is prejudice or hatred.

How do you raise awareness internationally and among young people in particular?

It is through commemorative and remembrance events.

We also proactively engage our youth. For example, in collaboration with the UN, we host an event called Youth Connekt, where we bring young people from different parts of the world to Rwanda to witness the country's rebuilding efforts and how we are empowering the youth to contribute to the process. The aim is to promote peace and tolerance and to demonstrate that after tragedy, rebuilding a nation is possible through hard work.

We emphasize that tolerance and peaceful co-existence is very important. We have also worked to empower our women to participate in rebuilding efforts.

How does Youth Connekt impact young people in Rwanda and other parts of Africa?

President Paul Kagame spearheads the initiative, and we partner with the UN. It started as a Rwandan initiative, but because of its potential to make young people creative and entrepreneurial, we have extended it to the rest of Africa and by extension the rest of the world.

Young people come together to share innovative ideas; they come up with projects they can implement, and we give them access to opportunities and resources.

They create technology-driven startups that uplift the welfare of societies. Some of these startups create significant jobs.

What challenges have you faced in the rebuilding process and how have you addressed them?

First, our society was traumatized by the genocide. So, we had to rebuild hope for our people.

Second, genocide denial is a significant danger as it not only seeks to evade accountability but is also a process of continuation of the genocide.

We have many genocide fugitives in different parts of the world, including in Europe and different parts of Africa, who have yet to face justice. We hope to work with the rest of the international community to hold them accountable so that the victims and survivors of the genocide can see justice served within their lifetime.

Third, we face the challenge of hate speech. Sometimes, people fail to recognize the dangers posed by hate speech and discrimination.

We are a developing country. We have worked to rebuild our country, including its infrastructure, but we still have a long way to go. A new Rwanda built out of the ashes of the 1994 genocide is a beacon of prosperity and hope for our people.

When you say genocide deniers, are there people who believe genocide did not happen?

There are people, especially perpetrators of genocide, who trivialize what happened or want to rewrite history. That is dangerous.

Are you getting the support of the international community as you try to bring perpetrators to justice?

For sure, we get the support of the international community. Internally, we established a tribunal to try genocide perpetrators.

We also had our restorative justice system, which is called Gacaca, aimed at using homegrown solutions to try perpetrators in a way that enables society to heal, while building a foundation of unity and reconciliation.

Many individuals are being tried in other jurisdictions. Still, more needs to be done because thousands more are evading accountability.

How is Rwanda achieving impressive economic growth despite the genocide?

After the tragedy, Rwanda took ownership of its development strategy. We realized that Rwandans killed Rwandans. Of course, there is a long history before that: colonialism, bad leadership and bad governance. We could not allow our society to remain in the abyss of despair after the tragedy.

Rwandans spearheaded the rebuilding of our nation based on unity, reconciliation, forgiveness, and the resilience that enabled us to pick up the pieces.

We rebuilt our infrastructure and provided social protections to uplift the welfare of citizens. Today, Rwanda's growing economy is creating wealth and prosperity for its people.

We are building a new democratic society with functioning institutions.

How does Rwanda address the challenge of high youth unemployment, often leading to impatience with the government, especially in post-conflict situations?

We are creating opportunities for young people. The Rwandan economy has been growing above 8 per cent over the last decade or so. We ensure that economic growth leads to poverty reduction and creates jobs and opportunities for young people.

We have invested heavily in education, to ensure that our youth are skilled. We've also created a market economy that allows entrepreneurs to be innovative and creative.

Rwanda has the world's highest percentage of female parliamentarians, along with significant women representation in the cabinet. How do these factors impact economic development?

Women's empowerment is at the forefront of Rwanda's post-genocide reconciliation and development. That our girls, mothers, and sisters feel included is something we are proud of.

As President Kagame often says, no nation can develop if 50 per cent of its population is not included in the development process. It's for that reason that Rwandan women have been empowered and given opportunities to play a role in rebuilding the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Women are well represented across our institutions--parliament, cabinet, local government, entrepreneurship, and other areas of decision-making in our society.

The quality of women's contributions and their level of engagement have been excellent.

Rwanda is also a champion for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). If fully implemented, how do you think the AfCFTA can catalyze the African economy to benefit particularly young people and women?

Africa has not optimized its full potential due to fragmented markets. We have some 54 countries with significant barriers to cross-border.

The AfCFTA creates a market of over 1.3 billion people, with reduced barriers and free movement of people, goods and services.

This will foster the growth of the continent, making it competitive in global trade. So, AfCFTA's implementation is vital. We are already beginning to see some of the benefits.

As we commemorate the 30th anniversary of the genocide against Tutsis, what final message do you have for Africans and the rest of the world?

One, don't be a bystander when you see any form of discrimination, bigotry, or prejudice. Because that could build into a genocide. You must speak out.

Second, you have to address the root causes of conflict that might grow into a tragedy. For example, hate speech.

Third, we have to build institutions that provide a voice for the people, accountability and justice.

Lastly, we must build free and fair societies.

The lessons of Rwanda should be taken very seriously. The tragedy that befell Rwanda could befall any country.