Kenya: CS Kindiki Declares Wednesday a Public Holiday to Mark Idd-UL-Fitr

9 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted tomorrow as a public holiday for Muslims to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

A special gazette notice dated April 9, 2024, contains the declaration of the holiday.

Idd-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday for Muslims that marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadhan which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The celebration begins with special prayers, known as the Eid prayer, performed early in the morning after the sighting of the crescent moon.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.