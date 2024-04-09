Kenya: CS Kindiki Declares Wednesday a Public Holiday to Mark Idd-UL-Fitr

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has gazetted tomorrow as a public holiday for Muslims to mark Idd-ul-Fitr.

A special gazette notice dated April 9, 2024, contains the declaration of the holiday.

Idd-ul-Fitr is a major religious holiday for Muslims that marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadhan which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

The celebration begins with special prayers, known as the Eid prayer, performed early in the morning after the sighting of the crescent moon.

