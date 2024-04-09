Kenya: Kenha Declares High Safety Risk On Nairobi-Garissa Road - Flooding Alert

Nairobi Kenya — Kenya National Highway Authority closes the Nairobi- Garissa Road due to flooding at Arer area between Bangaley and Madogo caused by heavy rains leading to rising water levels along the stretch.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Authority announced that the road will remain closed until the floodwater subsides and the damaged section is reinstated.

"The flooding at Arer has compromised the road and diversion that was previously in use. This poses a high safety risk to the road users," read the statement.

Rising water levels at Tana River flooded the Maroro Area between Madogo and Tana River on the same road.

KeNHA said the increased water has prompted an advisory that the Seven Folks Dams are rapidly filling to near full capacity.

The agency noted flooding at Mororo had compromised one lane of the road posing a high safety risk to road users.

It urged road users to be cautious and avoid driving in the floodwater for their safety.

