Kenya: Rescue of Passengers Stranded After Bus Swept Away By Floods On Nairobi - Garissa Road Underway

Nairobi — A rescue operation of passengers stranded after a bus they were traveling in was swept by raging floods at Chuma Mrefu area along the Nairobi-Garissa highway is currently underway.

Tana River County Commander Ali Ndiema indicated that the 5i passengers aboard the bus were travelling to Nairobi when the incident occurred.

Ndiema pointed out that the driver had earlier been cautioned against crossing the flooded section at about 11.30pm but ignored the warning.

The vehicle was swept away with the flood waters and some passengers managed to escape while others climbed the roof as they awaited to be rescued.

A team from military and Kenya Red Cross rushed to the rescue of those trapped.

"We are hoping to rescue all those trapped. We have experts on the ground and most of the victims have so far been rescued," said Ndiema.

Police urged motorists on the Garissa-Nairobi route to be alert and avoid driving on flooded sections to avoid killing their passengers.

The Kenya National Highways Authority has since issued a warning to commuters along the Garissa-Nairobi highway (A3) due to flooding in the Mororo area between Madogo and the Tana River Bridge.

According to KeNHA, the flooding has affected one lane of the road, posing a high satety risk to road users.

Other roads currently being monitored by KenHa include the Garissa-Mombasa highway at Bilbil and Charidende in Tana River County, which were washed away by the El Niño floods.

The meteorological department has warned most places will experience heavy rains in the coming months.

