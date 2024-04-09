Uganda: Airtel Pays Out SHS 35 Billion to UCC to Support Rural Infrastructure Dev't

Airtel Uganda has paid Shs 34.8 billion to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) to support the country's communication infrastructure development.

This contribution is in accordance with the Communications Act and the terms of the network's license which mandate telecom operators to allocate 2 per cent of their annual gross revenue to support the development of rural communications infrastructure in the country.

While handing over the cheque at UCC headquarters last week, Airtel Uganda managing director, Manoj Murali noted that by fulfilling this obligation, the telecom demonstrates not just their compliance, but a genuine commitment to national development as a responsible development partner actively participating in Uganda's digital transformation.

Murali therefore called upon UCC and other stakeholders to take more affirmative actions in increasing smartphone penetration and improving digital literacy and safety so that the benefits of affordable connectivity reach every corner of Uganda without differentiation.

"The UCC plays a vital role in fostering a thriving telecommunications sector that empowers Ugandans in our increasingly connected world. We are grateful for your continued oversight and support in growing access, equity and long-term sustainability of the sector," Murali said.

UCC executive director, George William Nyombi Thembo said UCC is dedicated to ensuring equitable access to connectivity across the nation and therefore these funds will be instrumental in expanding and strengthening communication networks in underserved rural areas.

"This underscores the understanding of the critical role we play in ensuring that the underserved population in our country gain access to

vital communication services. This contribution will undoubtedly go a long way in bridging the digital divide gap and fostering inclusive growth involvement across Uganda," he said.

Nyombi added that the commission is committed to fostering strong partnerships with industry leaders to unlock the immense potential of the telecommunications sector to drive innovation, economic growth and the digital transformation of Uganda.

He challenged the telecom giant to continue empowering the connected public to understand how these ICT technologies work, the

opportunities therein and how to safely connect everyone especially the children.

According to Nyombi, the Shs 34.8 billion contributed by Airtel will be utilized by UCC to support the development and enhancement of rural communications infrastructure especially in underserved areas through increasing connectivity, digital literacy, empowering schools in ICT connections among others.