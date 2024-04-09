Namibia: Police Urged to Take GBV Reports More Seriously

Usakos mayor Irene Simeon-Kurtz has urged the police to take cases of gender-based violence (GBV) reported to them more seriously.

This follows the alleged killing of Lena Williams (29) on Saturday.

"The police must take these reports seriously as it could save lives. I am pleading with the police and the chief of the police in the Erongo region to deploy stringent measures to root out evil in our societies," Simeon-Kurtz says.

She says Williams alerted the police that she feared for her life weeks prior to her death.

"We are therefore concerned over the slow action of the law to protect our loved ones, and we are equally concerned about the non-availability of drivers for both police vehicles and the ambulance to the scene of the crime," the mayor says.

She applauds the police for their swift arrest of the suspect with the public's help.

"It is our hope that the action by the police sends the right message to law breakers at the town. We say enough is enough . . . " she says.

Simeon-Kurz urges residents to continue reporting such cases to the police.

Williams was allegedly stabbed by her ex-boyfriend (26) at 05h30 on Saturday.

Deputy police commissioner Erastus Iikuyu says the incident took place at Saamstaan at Usakos.

"The suspect allegedly unlawfully and intentionally entered the deceased's house while the victim was out with friends and waited for her.

"Upon her arrival, the suspect stabbed her several times with a knife, and she sustained serious injuries," he says.

Williams was taken to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

The suspect thereafter fled into nearby mountains with the couple's daughter (3), where he was later arrested.

The toddler was unharmed.