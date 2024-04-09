Kenya: 4 Family Members Buried Alive in Mudslide After Heavy Rains in Narok

9 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Four family members have been buried alive in a mudslide in Narok's Torokiat Village following heavy rains.

Police say the victims of the Monday night incident include father, mother, son and a daughter.

The youngest victim is three year old.

"It was reported by members of public that due to heavy rain throughout the night, mudslides occurred at unknown time of the night and caused death to 4 residents members of the same family at Torokiat Market," read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The scene was visited by officers from Torokiat police post as to retrieve the bodies gets underway.

Th incident comes as heavy rains continue to pound different parts of the country.

The latest advisory from the Kenya Metrological Department has indicated that most parts of the country will continue to record heavy downpours this week.

In a five-day forecast which runs from April 9-13, the weatherman says heavy rainfall is anticipated in Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

About The Author

BRUHAN MAKONG

Bruhan Makong reports on security, human rights, and global affairs. He is passionate about uncovering the truth, amplifying the voices often drowned in silence, and holding those in power to account.

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.