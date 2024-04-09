Kenya: 4 Family Members Buried Alive in Mudslide After Heavy Rains in Narok

Nairobi — Four family members have been buried alive in a mudslide in Narok's Torokiat Village following heavy rains.

Police say the victims of the Monday night incident include father, mother, son and a daughter.

The youngest victim is three year old.

"It was reported by members of public that due to heavy rain throughout the night, mudslides occurred at unknown time of the night and caused death to 4 residents members of the same family at Torokiat Market," read a police report obtained by Capital News.

The scene was visited by officers from Torokiat police post as to retrieve the bodies gets underway.

Th incident comes as heavy rains continue to pound different parts of the country.

The latest advisory from the Kenya Metrological Department has indicated that most parts of the country will continue to record heavy downpours this week.

In a five-day forecast which runs from April 9-13, the weatherman says heavy rainfall is anticipated in Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, Coast, North-eastern, and North-western Kenya.

