South Africa: Combating MIS - and Disinformation Must Take a Human Rights Approach, Civil Society Urges

analysis

'Every citizen has a right to free, fair and regular elections. But this is threatened by misinformation and disinformation,' says Norman Gidi, research and policy analyst at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.

As D-Day for millions of South Africans heading to the 29 May polls draws nearer, civil society, government representatives and members of several political parties filled a room at the Radisson Blu in Sandton to discuss one of the most pressing threats to the election: Disinformation and misinformation.

The event, hosted on Monday, 8 April 2024 by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), the Information Regulator (IR) and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA), aimed to unpack the impact of mis- and disinformation in the electoral process and examine how civil society, the government and the media can curb the phenomenon during the elections.

"I stand before you today with a sense of urgency and responsibility. Our democratic process is under threat, not from external forces, but from within our own society. The dangers of disinformation and misinformation loom large, casting a shadow over the integrity of our electoral process and the very foundations of our democracy," IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said in the keynote address.

IEC electoral manager Mawethu Mosery said the unprecedented number of political parties and independent candidates contesting the elections makes widespread disinformation highly likely.

"There are about 55 unique contestants in this election - political parties....