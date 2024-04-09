Tunisia: Strong Winds Exceeding 90 Km/H in South On Tuesday Night and Wednesday

9 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, April 9 — The weather on Wednesday will be characterised by northerly winds in the north and centre and easterly winds in the south, strong with speeds between 50 and 70 km/h near the coasts, in the highlands and in the south.

They will temporarily exceed 90 km/h in the form of gusts with sand and dust in the south, which will contribute to reducing horizontal visibility locally to less than 500 metres.

According to a bulletin issued by the National Institute of Meteorology on Tuesday, sporadic rain is expected in the western regions of the north, central and south-eastern regions late on Thursday and during the night. They will be accompanied by thunderstorms at times and in significant quantities, with a noticeable drop in temperatures in all regions.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.