Tunisia: Strong Winds Exceeding 90 Km/H in South On Tuesday Night and Wednesday

Tunis, April 9 — The weather on Wednesday will be characterised by northerly winds in the north and centre and easterly winds in the south, strong with speeds between 50 and 70 km/h near the coasts, in the highlands and in the south.

They will temporarily exceed 90 km/h in the form of gusts with sand and dust in the south, which will contribute to reducing horizontal visibility locally to less than 500 metres.

According to a bulletin issued by the National Institute of Meteorology on Tuesday, sporadic rain is expected in the western regions of the north, central and south-eastern regions late on Thursday and during the night. They will be accompanied by thunderstorms at times and in significant quantities, with a noticeable drop in temperatures in all regions.