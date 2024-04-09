Southern Africa: Statement On the Withdrawal of the SADC Mission in Mozambique From Cabo Delgado

Friday the 5th of April 2024 marks the beginning of the withdrawal of SAMIM Force. The Contingent to withdraw was the Elements of Botswana Contingent from Cabo Delgado in Mozambique. The contingent arrived in the mission area in October 2023.

SAMIM mounted a well-attended farewell parade graced by the presence of SAMIM Acting Head of Mission Mr J. Shikongo Shikongo, SAMIM Force Commander Maj Gen P.N. Dube, Forcas Armadas de Defesa de Mocambique (FADM) representative Brig Gen T.E Paumbele, Senior Mission Leadership and SAMIM Mission Headquarters staff, SAMIM Force Headquarters members, and other Contingents troops.

SAMIM Acting Head of Mission and SAMIM Force Commander delivered a farewell address and thanked everyone who contributed to the mission. They highlighted that they are confident in the commitment, resilience, and determination shown by the members during the deployment and that the joint efforts will surely have a positive lasting impact even after the members depart from SAMIM.

Amongst other achievements of the SAMIM mandate, the Botswana contingent participated in offensive operation to neutralize the terrorist and delivered quick impact projects. These activities saw a significant number of Internally Displaced People (IDP's) returning to their normal lives.

ARTICLE BY CAPT TSHEPISO MANTJANE || PUBLIC INFORMATION OPERATIONS OFFICER SAMIM