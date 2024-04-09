Tunisia: Intimate Partner Violence Accounts for Almost Five Percent of Reported Violence Cases in Q1 2024 (Report)

9 April 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — A report by the Tunisian Social Observatory under the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) reveals that intimate partner violence accounted for 4.56% of all cases of violence recorded in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1).

Criminal violence came first with 69.77%, followed by institutional violence with 12.79%.

The report shows that 25 murders caused by violence were reported in Q1 2024, with 84.42% of the perpetrators being men.

The report also indicates that attempted murders accounted for 6.98% of cases of violence registered during the same period.

According to the same source, men accounted for 54.55% of the total number of people attacked, compared with 33.77% of women.

The region of Sousse reported the highest number of incidents of violence, with 11 cases, followed by Tunis, Nabeul, Ariana and Kairouan.

The majority of cases of group violence were recorded in public spaces and on the street.

Homes and public establishments came second.

