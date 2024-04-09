Egypt: El-Sisi, Palestinian PM Stress Categorical Rejection of Displacing Palestinians Out of Their Land

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohamed Mustafa have asserted their categorical rejection of displacing Palestinians out of their own land or liquidating the Palestinian cause.

During a meeting between the two sides on Monday, the Egyptian president and the Palestinian prime minister warned about the grave consequences of any military escalation that could lead to conflict spillover into neighboring regions.

They also said a fair settlement to the Palestinian cause is the only guarantor of regional security and stability.

Welcoming the Palestinian premier and his accompanying delegation, the president wished the new Palestinian government all success in their efforts to attain the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Sisi emphasized Egypt's unwavering stand in support of the Palestinian cause and Palestinians' right to build their own independent State along the June 1967 borders with East Jerusalem (Al Quds )as its capital.

The meeting tackled Egypt's intensified efforts to reach a ceasefire and prisoner-swap deal between the conflict parties and facilitate rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief, Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy said in a statement.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli attended the meeting, along with the minister of foreign affairs, minister of planning and economic development and the ambassador of Palestine in Cairo Egypt Diab al-Louh .

The Egyptian gazette