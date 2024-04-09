Egypt: El-Sisi Exchanges Congratulations With Arab and Islamic Kings and Presidents

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi exchanged congratulations with their Majesties, Excellencies, and Highnesses, the kings, presidents, and princes of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Fitr.

In his messages to the leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, President El-Sisi expressed his sincerest heartfelt congratulations to them and their peoples, praying to Allah Almighty to accept their fasting, prayers, and good deeds. The president also wished them a happy and blessed Eid with perfect health and happiness, and wished all the peoples of the Islamic nation further progress, prosperity, and stability.

President El-Sisi also sent a message to Egyptian Muslim communities abroad, conveyed by our embassies and consulates around the world, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

SIS