Malawi: Govt in Negotiation With Misa Malawi Over the Arrest of NPL Journalist

9 April 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Minister of Information and Digitalisation Moses Kunkuyu says government is discussing with the Media Institute of Southern Africa Malawi Chapter to see how they can intervene in the arrest of Nation Publications Limited's journalist Macmillan Mhone.

Kunkuyu said that government remains committed in safeguarding press freedom; hence, it is exploring alternatives on how it can intervene on the arrest.

He said: "I have seen the communication from the Media Institute of Southern Africa Malawi Chapter and I have been in touch with their leadership to appreciate the full details of the matter and to see where our entry point could be as a ministry in a case where an individual feels aggrieved by a publication or a story.

"The police have confirmed receiving a complaint and moving in to make an arrest based on the complaint. I am waiting to get further updates on the matter."

Meanwhile, the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation has thrown its weight on calls for the unconditional release of Mhone, who was arrested on Monday morning for a story published by Malawi24 his previous employer, in August last year.

