Morocco: Al Quds - Bayt Mal Al Quds Agency's Major Humanitarian Operation Wraps Up At End of Ramadan

The major humanitarian operation launched by the Bayt Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency, in accordance with the High Instructions of HM King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan 1445 H, came to an end on Monday evening in the Holy City.

The Agency presented the results of this large-scale operation at an Iftar attended by prominent personalities, Muslim and Christian dignitaries, led by the Mufti of Al Quds and Palestine, the Director of the Department of Islamic Waqfs and the Affairs of the Holy Mosque of Al Aqsa, the Deputy Governor of the city and representatives of institutions and civil associations.

During this operation, 2,200 food baskets were distributed in two phases, benefiting three hospitals and some 3,000 families, spread throughout the neighborhoods of Al Quds and its camps, as well as isolated localities belonging to the governorate and located outside the wall.

The Agency also distributed over 30,000 meals, with an average of 1,000 units per day throughout the blessed month, benefiting in particular worshippers at the Al Aqsa mosque and in the Old City, as well as families in the various neighborhoods of Al Quds inside and outside the city walls, social centers, hospices and shelters.

The Agency mobilized significant logistical resources to ensure the success of this operation, with the creation of over 100 temporary employment opportunities throughout the month of Ramadan, benefiting the city's young people.