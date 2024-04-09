Uganda: Mubaje Calls for the Reduction of Piped Water Costs to Worship Places

Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, the Mufti of Uganda, has appealed to the management of the National Water & Sewage Corporation to reconsider reducing the costs of water supply connections to worship places such as mosques and churches.

He emphasized the importance of making utility services affordable for religious activities, thereby ensuring a conducive environment for practitioners.

These remarks were made by Mubaje during the annual iftar dinner held by the Corporation at their Head Offices in Industrial Area, Bugolobi, Kampala City.

Mubaje underscored Prophet Muhammad's teachings on the significance of caring for one's family, citing examples of his kindness and involvement in household chores.

He also emphasized the Prophet's emphasis on treating one's family well, quoting his teachings on the matter.

Mubaje also urged believers to practice patience and gratitude in all circumstances.

He highlighted contemporary challenges such as dissatisfaction with employment conditions, cautioning against negative behaviours like embezzlement and corruption, which harm community well-being.

Eng. Alex Gisagara, the Executive Director, provided background information on the purpose of the dinner, stating that it is part of the Corporation's social responsibility efforts aimed at fostering hope and peaceful coexistence among diverse communities.