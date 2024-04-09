Uganda: Vinka Treats Super Fans to an Exclusive Tusker Malt Conversessions Watch Party

The highly anticipated season finale of Tusker Malt Conversessions reached its climax with an exclusive watch party organized by Vinka Boss Man Jah.

The event, held at La Foret in Muyenga, Kampala, was a grand affair that treated a select group of devoted fans and guests to an unforgettable evening.

Dubbed 'An Evening with the Finest,' this exclusive watch party allowed the lucky attendees to be the first to witness the final episode of the show, a week before its online release.

The episode, featuring singer Vinka, is scheduled to air on Sunday, April 14 at 6:00 pm on the brand's YouTube page - TuskerMaltLagerUG.

Fans were not only thrilled to watch the episode before its official release but also had the opportunity to engage in intimate Conversessions with the beloved artist.

Vinka, dressed in a stunning all-gold ensemble, offered her fans a deeper insight into her motivations, aspirations, and her dreams of collaborating with artists in Kampala, particularly expressing her admiration for Bebe Cool.

A particularly touching moment during the post-watch party Conversessions was when Vinka expressed her admiration for Jackie Chandiru.

As her former backup dancer, Vinka acknowledged Chandiru's tireless dedication to her craft and her inspiring journey in the music industry.

Drawing from Chandiru's experiences, Vinka shared invaluable wisdom on pursuing one's dreams and navigating the pressures of fame.

She encouraged her fans and guests to believe in themselves and persevere to be the best, even in the face of adversity.

"People made me feel ugly, people made me feel like I am nothing like I am not talented. I am very talented, I know that even the teachers and the pupils that went to school with me know that Nakiyingi is a talented girl," she said.

In addition to her musical endeavours, Vinka also revealed details about her philanthropic efforts, including her involvement in education through the establishment of a school aimed at empowering youth.

Roy Tumwizere, Brand Manager of Tusker Malt Conversessions, expressed his delight at the success of the season finale.

"Tonight, we celebrate not just the conclusion of a season, but the culmination of an extraordinary journey that has showcased the finest talents Uganda has to offer. It was truly 'An Evening with the Finest,' and we are proud to have been part of this remarkable experience," said Tumwizere.

Guests were treated to soothing renditions of timeless classics by the band DoubleBlack and DJ Ali Breezy, who added an extra layer of excitement and flair to the evening.

Season Two of the Conversessions series, which began in November last year, has featured a variety of celebrated Ugandan artists gracing the virtual stage.

The series offers viewers an intimate glimpse into the lives and music of these talented individuals.