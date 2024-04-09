Egypt: Finance Min. - Economic Reform Path Reaps Fruits in Fy 2023-2024

8 April 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said a new path of the Egyptian economy, based on structural reforms supporting the track of recovery, has started reaping fruits according to the macroeconomic indicators of the fiscal financial performance for the year 2023/ 2024.

The minister added that we recorded a primary surplus of 416 billion pounds at a rate of 3% of the gross domestic product, compared to 50 billion pounds at a rate of half a percent (5.%) in the same period of the last fiscal year, with an annual growth rate of more than 8 and a half times, pointing out that 179 billion pounds were transferred to the state treasury from the "Ras El Hekma City Development" project, amounting to 1.3% of the gross domestic product.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.