Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets the Palestinian Prime Minister

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Palestinian Prime Minister, Dr. Mohammed Mustafa, and his accompanying delegation, including Minister of Planning, Wael Zakout. The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister, Dr. Mustafa Madbouly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Dr. Hala El-Said, in addition to Palestinian Ambassador to Egypt, Diab Al-Louh.

President El-Sisi welcomed the Palestinian Prime Minister, wishing him and the new Palestinian government success in their efforts to achieve the aspirations of the Palestinian people. The President emphasized Egypt's immutable position in support of the Palestinian cause, until the just Palestinian rights are guaranteed for a sovereign and independent state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. This position was appreciated by the Palestinian Prime Minister, who conveyed to President El-Sisi the greetings and appreciation of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The Palestinian Prime Minister lauded Egypt's steadfast support for the Palestinian rights, its tireless efforts, under the leadership of President El-Sisi, to stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people and its categorical rejection of the liquidation of their cause and legitimate rights.

The meeting reviewed Egypt's massive efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza, exchange detainees, and ensure the delivery of much-needed aid and relief in adequate quantities to address the severe humanitarian crisis in the sector. The Palestinian Prime Minister commended Egypt's historical role in assuming the responsibility of facilitating the delivery of relief aid into Gaza, despite the impediments and challenges encountered in this process.

The two sides confirmed their unequivocal rejection of the displacement of the Palestinians from their lands or the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, warning against the military escalation and the continuous expansion of the cycle of the conflict. They reiterated that a just settlement of the Palestinian issue is the guarantor for restoring security and stability in the region.