East Africa: Sudan Media Forum Launches #standwithsudan Campaign to Address Famine and Human Rights Abuses

Amsterdam — Sudan's independent journalists and media organisations, united under the Sudanese Media Forum (SMF), have launched a critical campaign for global solidarity with the Sudanese people as they face the devastating threat of famine and a worsening humanitarian crisis. The campaign is timed to coincide with the first anniversary of the outbreak of the war.

The forum demands an immediate ceasefire from all warring parties. They urge unrestricted passage for humanitarian aid and the establishment of safe corridors to deliver food and vital supplies to suffering people in every corner of Sudan - cities, villages, and rural areas alike.

Unite under the slogan #StandWithSudan, the campaign aims to:

Raise Global Awareness: Shine a spotlight on the plight of the Sudanese people facing war, famine, and human rights abuses. Build broad regional and international solidarity to support and assist them during this crisis.

Demand an End to Suffering: Pressure all parties involved in the conflict to immediately cease hostilities and establish safe corridors for the delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid.

Amplify Sudanese Voices: Give voice to the suffering of the Sudanese people and advocate for an end to the humanitarian catastrophe.

Campaign Activities:

Media Outreach: The Sudan Media Forum will publish press reports highlighting the humanitarian crisis and human rights violations in Sudan.

Global Advocacy: Events will be organised both in Sudan and internationally to raise awareness of the campaign's goals.

Social Media Drive: Utilize social media platforms to spread awareness about the campaign using the hashtag #StandWithSudan.

Call for Action:

The Sudan Media Forum urges everyone - Sudanese citizens, global citizens, and activists worldwide - to participate in the campaign. Share information and amplify the campaign's demands using your personal pages, through institutions, and within organisations.

About the Sudan Media Forum:

The Sudan Media Forum is a coalition of independent media outlets and organisations including:

- Dabanga - Radio / TV / Online

- Sudanese Journalists Syndicate

- Sudan Tribune

- Al-Tayar newspaper

- Aljreeda Newspaper

- Sudan-Bukra Media Org

- Altaghyeer newspaper

- Ayin Network

- Alrakoba.net

- Sudanile.com

- Journalists for Human Rights - JHR - Sudan

- Female Journalists Network-Sudan

- The Democrat Newspaper

- Hala Radio - 96 FM

- Radio (PRO FM) 106.6

- Medameek newspaper

- Darfur 24

- Al-Ayam Center for Cultural Studies and Development

- Teeba Press

- Alalg Center for Press Service

- Sudanese Center for Research, Training, and Development Services

- Article Center for Training and Media Production

-mashaweer-news.com

- Sudans Reporters

- Televzyon Platform

Find the Sudan Media Forum on Facebook and on X: #StandWithSudan