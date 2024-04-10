Sudan - 'Over 100 Dead' in South Kordofan Attacks

El Abbasiya / Qurdud Nyama / El Laban — Villages in the Qurdud Nyama region of South Kordofan have been left reeling after armed militias, reportedly allied with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, launched brutal attacks on Friday and Saturday. According to accounts from residents surveying the aftermath of the assaults, the attacks resulted in the deaths of at least 100 people, including women and children, with certain sources suggesting an even greater death toll.

Reports to Radio Dabanga detail the onslaught, with eyewitnesses recounting scenes of chaos and devastation. Villages such as El Laban and El Salamat along with various other places northwest of El Abbasiya locality, were targeted by a massive force, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

Eyewitnesses describe fierce clashes as residents valiantly resisted the looting attempts, leading to immediate casualties on Friday, followed by further bloodshed on Saturday.

The violence escalated as homes were set alight, leaving many trapped and others fleeing for their lives. The wounded, some suffering severe burns, were rushed to El Abbasiya Hospital, straining already limited medical resources.

The attacks specifically targeted villages under the control of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North under the leadership of Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu). The displaced residents of South Kordofan, now enduring further suffering, witness scenes of looting and pillaging, condemning the atrocities as nothing less than a massacre.

Amidst the devastation, villagers in the areas of assault lament the lack of protection from both SPLM-N El Hilu and the Sudanese Armed Forces, accusing them of failing to safeguard their lives and property.

Urgent calls for assistance echo through the ravaged communities, pleading for an end to forced displacement and for aid to be swiftly delivered to those left homeless and vulnerable.

Yet, amidst the horror, efforts to document these crimes are hindered by ongoing communication disruptions, forcing residents to rely on the US-made Starlink satellite internet service device for information.

With tensions simmering and fear gripping the hearts of many, and now just days away from commemorating a year of conflict in Sudan, the scars of Friday and Saturday in South Kordofan serve as a stark reminder of the region's fragile peace.