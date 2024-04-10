Sudan: Violent Battles and Aerial Bombardment in El Gezira

Medina Arab / El Faw / El Hasaheisa — Violent battles continued between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF in areas controlled by the paramilitary force in El Gezira yesterday, with sources of Radio Dabanga indicating that battles continued in the south, west, and north of El Gedaref, including strikes by military aircraft. Several unverified reports are being made by opposing sides.

Pro-army pages on social media published video clips of their entry into Medina Arab on Sunday, about 15 kilometres west of Wad Madani, while sources reported that the army left the area hours after entering it.

Several pro-army pages on social media also accused the SAF of withdrawing from military battles that took place on Sunday in El Gedaref.

Forces affiliated with the Sudan Liberation Movement breakaway faction under the leadership of Minni Minawi (SLM-MM), Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) led by Jibril Ibrahim, and Sudan Liberation Movement led by Mustafa Tambour (SLM-Tambour), are participating in the SAF's ongoing war against the RSF.

Radio Dabanga was not able to obtain immediate statements from the rebel forces.

According to the Sudan War Monitor, the SAF and allied armed groups conducted limited offensive operations into El Gezira, capturing eastern villages of the state and clashing with the RSF on two roads leading to the state capital Wad Madani.

At least three drones struck SAF targets today, according to Agence-France Presse (AFP). One drone "struck state security and intelligence headquarters, but did not cause significant damage," a security source told AFP from El Gedaref.

At dawn on Sunday, the SAF allegedly bombed several sites on the border of the areas controlled by the RSF in El Gezira. The RSF announced that it had repelled an attack on El Faw, 25 kilometres east of the front line between the army and the paramilitaries, inflicting heavy losses on the army and allied armed movements.

The Sudan War Monitor reported that an RSF spokesperson falsely reported that the fighting took place "on the outskirts of the El Faw area in El Gedaref State," when in fact it took place more than 20 km inside El Gezira State.

Today, a military source also claimed that "a drone had bombed" an army division in El Faw. Both officials who spoke to AFP requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Sources of Radio Dabanga revealed that several of the wounded were transferred to hospitals in El Faw, El Gedaref, and Kassala.

Civilian Resistance Committees revealed that two citizens were killed in the village of Sharif Yagoub due to shrapnel during clashes between the SAF and the RSF to the east of Wad Madani city. They called on all citizens to stay away from ongoing clashes.

Citizens from El Hasaheisa locality in El Gezira said that many residents were displaced due to the RSF attack on Saturday and Sunday, which left about 28 dead and hundreds wounded.

They indicated that the wounded were transferred to El Managil Hospital, where there is a severe shortage of medicine and hospital medical staff. The El Hasaheisa Resistance Committees indicated that the RSF siege of a village in El Hasaheisa has been ongoing for three days.

Looting, theft, and "all forms of violations" by the RSF were reported by residents to Radio Dabanga. The RSF have looted all cars, money, gold, and even agricultural crops. Citizens were allegedly forced to transport the stolen goods, being threatened with artillery and whips. Radio Dabanga was unable to obtain an immediate comment from the RSF leaders regarding the accusations.

Since December 18, when the paramilitary RSF seized El Gezira from the army, the RSF has been in control of large parts of the state. Late March, the RSF formed a Civil Founding Council, an informed source reported to Radio Dabanga.

April 2, citing recent SAF bombing raids in El Fasher and RSF attacks in El Gezira, US Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello stated recent campaigns have "resulted in civilian deaths, injuries, and displacement." He emphasised that Sudanese civilians "continue to bear the brunt of this heinous war."