Sudan: Investigation Launched Into Drone Attack On Sudan's El Gedaref

El Gedaref — Security services in Sudan's El Gedaref state are probing the drone attack that targeted the military base of the Security and Intelligence Services in Al Fao, that was struck and damaged by two drones in an attack this morning. A third drone was shot down, causing no damage. No deaths have been reported, however three people were injured, with one victim losing a leg. El Gedaref state government has launched an investigation into the attack, while security services searched the house of political activist Jaafar Khader in connection with the incident.

Abdelwahab Awad, director general of El Gedaref's Ministry of Education and Guidance and spokesman for the state government, told Radio Dabanga that the security services have begun investigating the drones, and that "security authorities have been in constant session since the events," he said. Awad confirmed that technical teams are collecting the wreckage of the drones to determine their exact type.

He explained that one of the drones, fell in the mosque within the security service compound, where the injuries occurred. He denied the closure of the city's market, indicating that while the public were initially in a state of panic, the situation has begun to return to normal in the market gradually, calling on citizens to be cautious. Awad confirmed that a third drone was shot down in Al Fao military zone, and caused no casualties.

Security plan

The Wali (governor) of El Gedaref, Mohammed Abdelrahman Mahjoub, condemned the attack, saying that the drones targeted a number of sites "with the intention of disrupting the stability peaceful coexistence" in the state.

In a statement to the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) today, Mahjoub announced a major security plan, and to conducting a thorough inspection of the entrances and exits of the state and markets.

Mahjoub, who is also head of the state security committee, directed the popular resistance to form security cells in the various neighbourhoods and localities, and "promote a sense of security among the public by reporting all negative and outlaw phenomena".

House search

Political activist Jaafar Khader told Radio Dabanga that a force of security services and mobilisers surrounded his house in the Deem El Nour neighbourhood of El Gedaref this morning, following the drone attack. He explained that the force asked to search his house and informed him that it received information in advance. The force did not show a search warrant and he did not ask them to do so. Khader says that he allowed the force to search the house, and they did not find anything.

Khader assumes that the search was based on a tip-off from the employees of the National Congress, He reiterated his firm stance against the RSF and the National Congress and expressed hope for the army's victory during the current war.

Public panic

Bashir Elsadig, director of the Lizenfo organisation, told Radio Dabanga that a state of panic prevailed in the town's market after the drone attack, and civilians fled the market after hearing the sounds of explosions.

He says that regular Sudanese forces evacuated the main market, summoned soldiers, and declared a state of high alert. Movement of people and vehicles on the main roads decreased significantly, noting that some people began to flee El Gedaref.

RSF response

Basha Tubaiq, advisor to the commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), said in a post on the X platform: "The bombing with drones in El Gedaref and Atbara, and the defections among army commanders and Islamists, is only the result of the calls of the oppressed who are being bombed by the army".

This article will be updated as further details become available.