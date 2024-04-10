Kenya: Muslims Converge in Mosques for Eid-UL-Fitr, Marking Ramadhan End

Nairobi — Muslim faithful across the country gathered in mosques on Wednesday to mark one of the most acclaimed festivities in the Muslim calendar, the Eid-ul-Fitr.

Muslim faithful in several towns including the capital Nairobi gathered in mosques for the Eid prayers symbolically marking the culmination of the holy month of Ramadan, according to the Muslim faith.

In Nairobi, Defense Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale joined Muslims in prayers at Eastleigh High School Grounds calling for tolerance and peace in the country.

"I urge Muslims to pray for peace in Kenya and worldwide," said Duale.

Similar events were witnessed in Mombasa where the city's Governor Abdulswamad Sheriff Nassir called on all Muslims to embrace unity.

"The most interesting thing is that this time in Kenya and around the world, Muslims prayed Idd together following the appearance of the month of Shawwal yesterday to symbolize Unity in Religion. I wish all Muslims a happy and prosperous Eid," he said.

Earlier, President William Ruto called on the Muslim faithful to offer prayers of peace, prosperity, and unity to the nation as they break their month-long fast.

"Inter-faith understanding is a powerful pillar of peace, love and unity in our beloved nation," the Head of State noted.

"Once again, I humbly request Muslims to continue offering prayers for the unity and prosperity of our nation," he appealed, adding: "I wish you a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr, filled with happiness, love and harmony. Eid Mubarak!"

Eid-ul-Fitr is an annual Muslim festival marking the end of Ramadan. It encompasses the exchange of gifts and festive meals.