Tanzania: Muslims Celebrate Eid - Al Fitr Today

TANZANIAN Muslims today join their colleagues across the world to celebrate Eid -Al-Fitr.

Mufti of Tanzania, Sheikh Abubakar Zubeir announced the sighting of the moon yesterday from Kenya in Lamu and Mombasa areas as well as Zanzibar in Pemba.

According to the Mufti, Eid -Al-Fitr celebration prayers will be held at the national level at the King's Mosque Mohamed VI Bakwata Headquarters in Kinondoni from 7.30 am and will be followed by the Eid Council which will be held at Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre (JNICC) starting at 8.30 pm.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to be a guest of honour at the Eid Council.

"I would like to wish all Muslims and all citizens in general a good celebration," he said.

Eid Al-Fitr is the religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.