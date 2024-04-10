Kenya: EPRA Reports Rise in Energy Consumption Linked to E-Mobility

Nairobi — Energy consumption in electric mobility has surged in the past year signaling increased adoption of electric mobility options in the country.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) reported a rise in energy consumption from 29,097 kWh in July 2023, to 75,729 kWh in December 2023 in a report released on Tuesday.

"Notably during the reviewed period, energy consumption by the electric mobility consumer category surged by 160 per cent," the authority stated.

However, given the high presence of renewable energy, EPRA is assertive that the country's capability to support e-infrastructure is not in doubt.

"The country's energy mix is highly conducive to supporting e-mobility, with almost 85 per cent of energy generation sourced from renewable channels," EPRA stated.

The rise in electric mobility adoption in the country signifies a gain in momentum for the government's campaign to decarbonize the transport system.

The transition to cleaner mobility is a strategic move aimed at reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change.

As of 2023, the number of electric motor vehicles on Kenyan roads had risen to 2,694 signifying the growing interest in electric mobility in the country.

"As of December 2023, EVs constituted 1.62 per cent of vehicles registered that year, with the country aiming to reach 5 per cent by 2025, as outlined in the Kenya National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Strategy 2020," EPRA stated.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen unveiled special green coloured number plates for electric vehicles on March 27 as part of the government's effort to propel the adoption of e-mobility in the country.

"Special plates will help raise awareness about EVs among the general public and encourage more people to consider switching to e-mobility," he stated.