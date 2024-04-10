Central Africa: Minister Reiterates Importance of Coordination Between Eccas Health Sectors

Luanda — The minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, reiterated Tuesday in Luanda, the importance of coordination between the health authorities of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), to jointly provide a better and timely response to the main challenges identified.

Silvia Lutucuta was speaking during the opening act of the meeting of the ECCAS, dedicated to the presentation of the Regional Project for the Improvement of Surveillance Systems.

The holder of the health portfolio therefore defended the need to reinforce coordination mechanisms for the implementation and maintenance of strategies.

For the minister, who chairs the session, dynamic coordination between public, animal and environmental health authorities in countries in the African sub-region will ensure efficient implementation and sustainability of preventive and reactive measures.

Silvia Lutucuta said she is convinced that among the various

coordinated strategies and approaches, the "One Health, Human, Animal and Environmental" initiative is the most assertive with regard to preventing and responding to epidemics on the continent and at the level of the Community of Central African States.

She considered the meeting an opportune time for representatives to address issues that afflict the people and significantly impact the well-being and socioeconomic development of nations.

She said that this African sub-region has approximately 200 million inhabitants, mostly young people, rich in natural resources, with the second largest forest in the world after the Amazon, and therefore deserves greater attention for the prevention of zoonotic diseases.

"Forests are reservoirs of emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and, given this reality, it is essential to unite efforts to

combat all challenges that could compromise an effective response to health events increasingly associated with zoonotic diseases", she added.

Meanwhile, he said, it is in this context and with a view to improving regional and continental health, that five of the twelve member states of the CEAAC, namely Angola, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo and Chad, have benefited from financing from the Bank.

Worldwide, within the scope of the "REDISSE IV" project, aimed at supporting and strengthening the disease surveillance system.

She said she was convinced that the financing of this "huge" Project is a commendable initiative from the partner World Bank, and observing the progress in terms of strengthening health systems in various sectors, the minister of Health believes that the great reasons for continuity of this strategy and collaboration.

Regarding the meeting, the minister said expectations were high, as the issues under debate and possible resolutions will give rise to proposals that will be presented at the next session of the Regional Steering Committee.

The meeting, which will take place until the 13th of this month, is addressing the main achievements of the REDISSE IV project", the health situation of the beneficiary countries, the presentation and analysis of the performance of the aforementioned program, as well as the progress report on activities implemented by partners.