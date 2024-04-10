Egypt: President El-Sisi & King of Jordan Abdullah II Exchange Eid Greetings

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Wednesday 10/4/2024 spoke over the phone with King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

The two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

President El-Sisi expressed his sincere wishes for Jordan and its people to achieve all good, progress and prosperity.

King Abdullah II valued the President's call, praying to Allah the Almighty to bring it back to the two countries and the Arab and Islamic nations with security, stability and prosperity.