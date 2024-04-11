Kenya: Nakuru Ranks Second in Bed Occupancy, Beats Mombasa, Kwale

Nakuru County has emerged as a surprising contender in Kenya's tourism sector, outstripping several popular coastal towns to claim the second-highest bed occupancy rate after Nairobi.

According to data from the Tourism Research Institute, Nakuru secured a notable 10.4 percent of hotel bed occupancy in 2023, following closely behind Nairobi's leading 19.4 percent.

This highlights a major shift in Kenya's tourism landscape, traditionally dominated by coastal destinations such as Mombasa, Kilifi, and Kwale.

Nakuru's performance was boosted by Naivasha, which has seen a rise in number of conferences in recent days due to its proximity to Nairobi and advanced conferencing facilities.

Mombasa, a long-standing favourite among tourists, saw its bed occupancy rate at 8.2 percent, with Kilifi at 9.6 percent and Kwale at 6.3 percent. Kisumu ranked among the top destinations, registering a bed occupancy rate of 4.3 percent.

The overall trend in bed occupancy reflects a robust growth trajectory for Kenya's tourism industry. From January to September 2022, the number of occupied beds stood at 4,996,370. However, in the same period of 2023, this figure surged by an impressive 27 percent to reach 6,338,904.

This surge is attributed to the influx of visitors and the burgeoning domestic tourism activity witnessed during the period under review.

Analysts attribute Nakuru's rise in bed occupancy to several factors. The county boasts a diverse array of attractions, including Lake Nakuru National Park, and a home to thousands of flamingos. Moreover, Nakuru's strategic location within the Great Rift Valley and its growing conference facilities have made it an attractive destination for both leisure and business travelers.

Nakuru's impressive performance highlights the potential for growth and diversification within Kenya's tourism sector."

While Nairobi continues to lead in bed occupancy, Nakuru's emergence as the second-highest contributor signifies a shifting trend in tourist preferences within Kenya.

As Kenya recovers and rebuild its tourism industry post-pandemic, the spotlight on destinations like Nakuru offers promising prospects for sustainable growth and development in the sector.