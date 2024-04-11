Kenya: From 5 Bags to 36 - a Farmer's Journey With Climate-Smart Agriculture

Pauline Mugambi, once struggling to yield more than five bags per acre from her modest plot, now boasts an impressive harvest of thirty-six bags of maize.

This outstanding results in her farming fortunes is attributed to the adoption of climate-smart farming, particularly conservation agriculture.

Embracing conservation agriculture, Mrs Mugambi found her yields skyrocketing, a feat she credits to the valuable education provided by Alliance Bioversity & CIAT.

With a shift towards minimum tillage practices under conservation farming, Mrs Mugambi safeguarded her soil structure and nurtured vital micro-organisms crucial for optimal crop growth.

"Conservation agriculture has revolutionised my farming venture. Today, I witness firsthand the substantial benefits this technology brings, with my yields soaring higher than ever before," said Mrs Mugambi.

Bioversity & CIAT, an integral part of CGIAR, has also been actively advocating for diversification strategies, aiming to reduce farmers' overreliance on maize while bolstering their income from alternative ventures.

Boaz Waswa, a seasoned soil scientist with Bioversity CIAT, underscores the important role of conservation agriculture in enhancing food security nationwide.

"With climate change wreaking havoc on traditional maize farming, conservation agriculture emerges as the beacon of hope," says Dr Waswa.

He elaborates further, "Through initiatives like Ukama Ustawi, we aim to diversify agricultural practices and mitigate the risks associated with overdependence on maize. Our focus is on sustainable technologies that safeguard soil health and water conservation, hence promoting regenerative agriculture."

Ukama Ustawi, part of the CGIAR Initiative on Diversification in East and Southern Africa, is committed to tackling food and nutrition security risks exacerbated by maize monoculture.

Collaborating with key stakeholders including KALRO and county governments, Ukama Ustawi implements on-farm demonstrations of conservation agriculture and climate-smart practices across Nakuru, Makueni, and Embu counties.

Ensuring equitable access and utilisation of innovations, Ukama Ustawi collaborates with HER+ to design socio-technical innovation bundles tailored to the needs of both men and women farmers.

Leveraging project sites as learning labs, HER+ focuses on closing the gender gap in agriculture, enhancing resilience, and empowering women within targeted communities.

With each harvest, farmers like Pauline Mugambi represents the important role of modern agriculture, paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future in farming communities across Kenya.