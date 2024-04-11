South African, Botswana Presidents to Visit Limpopo Bus Crash Site - South African News Briefs - April 11, 2024

A bus plunged off a bridge into a ravine and caught fire in Limpopo, South Africa, killing 45 of the 46 people said to be headed for an Easter conference.

Ramaphosa, Masisi Visit Limpopo Bus Crash Site

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana are set to visit the site of a bus accident that killed 45 Botswana citizens near the Mmamatlakala Bridge in Limpopo, reports IOL. The victims were on their way from Gaborone to the Saint Engenas Zion Christian Church (ZCC) for the annual Easter service. Lorraine Atlang Siako, an eight-year-old girl, was the sole survivor of the tragic accident and has since been discharged from a Limpopo hospital. Upon her recovery, she traveled back home to Botswana. During the visit, the presidents will receive a closed briefing in Mokopane before heading to the accident site. Ramaphosa expressed condolences on behalf of South Africa and praised Lorraine for her resilience and intelligence, highlighting her remarkable ability to remember details despite the traumatic event.

Six Arrested For Murder of Kaizer Chiefs Player Luke Fleurs

Gauteng police have arrested six people in connection with the hijacking and murder of Kaizer Chiefs player Luke Fleurs, reports News24. The suspects were apprehended in the early morning hours in Slovoville, Soweto. Fleurs, 24, was killed during a hijacking at a petrol station in Roodepoort while driving his red VW Golf 8 GTI. Two armed men held him at gunpoint, ordered him out of the vehicle, and shot him. The suspects then left the scene in Fleurs' car and a white BMW. Police recovered Fleurs' stripped vehicle and believe the suspects are part of a car hijacking syndicate. The suspects are set to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Zuma Pursues Private Prosecution Against Ramaphosa

Former President Jacob Zuma is due to appear in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to pursue his private prosecution case against President Cyril Ramaphosa, alleging Ramaphosa's complicity in disclosing Zuma's medical information, reports SABC News. Zuma accuses Ramaphosa of being an "accessory after the fact" for not acting against Prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, who allegedly violated the National Prosecuting Authority Act. Despite previous setbacks in court, including unsuccessful appeals, Zuma remains resolute in his efforts. The Jacob Zuma Foundation announced that Zuma would provide updates on his legal endeavors during his appearance as a private prosecutor.

