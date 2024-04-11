South Africa: President Ramaphosa, President Masisi to Visit Bus Accident Site in Limpopo

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Botswana counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, will on Thursday visit the site of a bus accident in Limpopo that claimed the lives of 45 people.

A bus travelling from Molepolole in Botswana to Moria in Limpopo, to celebrate Easter, plunged off the bridge along the Mmamatlakala Pass on 28 March 2024.

The tragic crash claimed 45 Botswana Easter pilgrims, with an eight-year-old being the sole survivor.

According to the Presidency, the Heads of State and Government will commence the visit in Limpopo with a closed briefing by officials in Mokopane before visiting the accident scene along the R518.

"President Ramaphosa conveyed condolences on behalf of the government of South Africa to Botswana following the tragic accident of a bus transporting Easter pilgrims to Moria," the statement read.

The closed session briefing by expert officials will take place in Mokopane at 10:30am, followed by a bus accident site visit by the two Presidents at Mmamatlakale Bridge in the afternoon.