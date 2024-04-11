Kenya: Moi's Daughter June Dies Aged 60, Family Confirms

11 April 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The family of retired president the late Daniel arap Moi is mourning the death of his daughter June Chebet.

June who is Moi's youngest daughter died on Thursday morning at the age of 60.

The Moi family has confirmed the sad news and asked for privacy during the mourning period.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing on of our beloved, June Chebet Moi this morning. At this time of grief, we request for your prayers and privacy as we the family come to terms with the tragic loss of our sister. May her soul rest in eternal peace," a family spokesman said without providing more details.

The late Moi, who retired in 2002 having ruled the country for 24 years, was Kenya's second president after Jomo Kenyatta and died in February 2020.

Moi married his wife Lena Moi in 1950 and together they were blessed with eight children - 5 sons and three daughters- some of them adopted.

They include Jenniffer Chemutai Kositany who was the first born, rally driver and enthusiast, Jonathan Toroitich who passed on in April 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

Third-born John Mark lived briefly in the US and is the least known of Moi's sons.

Former Rongai MP, Raymond Moi who was born in 1960 is the family's thirdborn followed by twins Philip and Doris who were born in 1962.

Philip is a retired army major and among the pioneer indigenous Kenyans to take up polo as a sport.

June, who is the youngest, is Moi's adopted daughter followed by Gideon who was the former president's favourite and heir of their multi-billion estate.

