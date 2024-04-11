Rwanda: Standing With Genocide Survivors Is the Least We Can Do

opinion

Three decades have passed since the genocide against the Tutsi, a wound on our nation's soul that continues to throb. We remember the over one million innocent victims who were barbarically slaughtered, their lives extinguished in a tide of unimaginable hate.

However, as we commemorate these departed souls, we also turn our gaze to the survivors - those who endured the most profound darkness and emerged with a strength that continues to astonish the world, especially us compatriots who live with them on a daily and who comprehend the extent of their endurance.

Their resilience is a testament to the human spirit's ability to rise from the ashes. They carry the weight of unimaginable loss, yet they choose to rebuild, to raise families, and to contribute to a new Rwanda. Above all these, they allowed to carry the burden of forgiveness. It is a testament to their courage that we, as Rwandans, must profoundly honour.

However, the path to healing is not one they will walk alone. In a world where powerful voices seek to distort the truth, to negate the very nature of the Genocide against the Tutsi, the survivors need our unwavering solidarity more than ever. This international hypocrisy can reopen old wounds, can reignite the fear that the world might stand by again.

But here, within Rwanda, we must be their shield. We must stand together, a united front against those who attempt to rewrite history.

This solidarity is not just about pronouncements or grand gestures. It is about the everyday acts of empathy and support. It is about listening to their stories, holding space for their grief, and celebrating their triumphs. It is about ensuring they have access to healthcare, education, and economic opportunities - the tools they need to rebuild their lives. The government has done a lot on this front, but we all have a role to play both individually and collectively.

Let us remember, the fight for justice and healing isn't over. The international community may falter, but we, Rwandans, must remain steadfast.

By standing with the survivors, by amplifying their voices, and by fiercely defending the truth of the Genocide against the Tutsi, we honour not just the victims, but the indomitable spirit of those who continue to carry the torch of hope. Let this be our unwavering commitment, our act of solidarity, for the next thirty years and beyond.