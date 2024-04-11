Kenya Applauds Rwanda's Resilience At Genocide Memorial in Nairobi

Nairobi — Kenya has lauded the strides made by Rwanda after experiencing one of the most horrific genocides of the 20th century, affirming Nairobi's unwavering commitment to continued cooperation for mutual prosperity.

Speaking Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir SingO'ei emphasized Kenya's commitment to stand in solidarity with Rwanda and her people in its healing journey.

SingO'ei, who was representing Kenya at the commemoration of the 30th Anniversary of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, in Nairobi, said Kenya and Kenyans draws inspiration from how Kigali has been able to rebuild and overcome its tragic past.

"We are inspired by Rwanda's determination to forge ahead with an unwavering resolve. Present-day Rwanda serves as a distinct mirror of progress, a nation founded on a united vision for the future anchored in economic and structural reforms," he said during the event held at the United Nations Office in Nairobi.

The event brought together more than a thousand people, including the Rwandan community living in Kenya, Kenyan government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, representatives of United Nations (UN) agencies, and friends of Rwanda.

Learning from the past

SingO'ei said that Kenya stands in solidarity with Rwanda and her people, as they continue to rebuild.

"We stand in respect and admiration of the survivors who despite their circumstances have worked tirelessly to rebuild Rwanda as we know it today. Their resolve, resilience, strength, courage, and fortitude are an inspiration to humanity."

SingO'ei also noted that the Genocide against the Tutsi serves as a reminder to protect the inherent human rights to life and dignity.

The commemoration, he said, reinforces the importance of upholding the collective duty as the international community to never condone intolerance in any part of teh world.

"We must never forget that the genocide against the Tutsi happened partly because the international community could not master the resolve to act in a preventative fashion to halt an imminent atrocity," he said.

Rwanda's High Commissioner in Kenya, Martin Ngoga, echoed Sing'Oei's sentiments saying the tragic genocide that Rwanda experienced should serve as a powerful reminder to confront hatred, discrimination, and division wherever it may arise.

"Genocide is not an isolated event but a consequence of a society that has allowed prejudice and intolerance to take root," he noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

'Genocide deniers'

Ngoga urged leaders not to forget lessons from the past even as they strike "to create a world where diversity is celebrated, where differences are respected, and where all individuals can live free from fear and discrimination."

Additionally, Ngoga stressed the need for international cooperation in fighting genocide denial and bringing to book genocide perpetrators.

Ambassador Ngoga stated that the perpetrators and "deniers" of the genocide against the Tutsi continue to move freely in many parts of the world, spreading hate ideology and misinformation on the facts surrounding the genocide against the Tutsi.

He called on the global community to do more to deny platforms to the deniers of the genocide against the Tutsi.

"Genocide deniers, including a number of academics, continue to perpetuate negationism by conveniently ignoring the judgement of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda," he said.

"Negationism can in no way be accepted as a tolerable opinion or a legitimate right. Genocide denial is a crime, and therefore must be fought by all means."

On January 26, 2018, the General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a resolution designating April 7 as the International Day of Reflection on the Genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi in Rwanda in 1994.

In Rwanda, the commemoration period lasts for 100 days, representing the duration of the genocide in 1994.