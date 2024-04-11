Kenya: KeNHA Reopens Highway to Garissa After Temporary Fix At Arer

Nairobi — The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) Wednesday announced the reopening of a section of the Nairobi-Garissa highway closed due to flooding.

The authority disclosed that it had completed an "initial repair' of the section of roads swept away by floods.

"KeNHA is pleased to announce the re-opening of the Nairobi - Garissa (A3) Road. Sections of this Road were temporarily closed due to flooding at Arer and Mororo areas. The Authority has undertaken initial repairs and made the washout areas accessible to motorists," read the statement by KeNHA.

KeNHA announced the closure of the Nairobi-Garissa Road on Tuesday due to flooding in the Arer area between Bangaley and Madogo after heavy rains led to rising water levels along the stretch.

Surging water at Tana River flooded the Maroro Area between Madogo and Tana River on the same road, trapping a Garissa-bound bus with 51 passengers onboard.

The vehicle was swept away by the flood waters. Some passengers managed to escape while others climbed the roof as they waited to be rescued.

KeNHA said the increased water had prompted an advisory that the Seven Folks hydroelectric dams are rapidly filling to near full capacity.

The agency called on motorists to exercise caution as they approach the area.