Kenya: Kisumu County to Withdraw Pay for Medics On Strike

Kisumu — Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has directed the County Public Service Board to henceforth stop payment of salaries to the striking doctors.

Nyong'o however lauded a number of doctors who have continued to offer critical services at the public hospitals in the wake of a countrywide strike by the healthcare workers.

"I want to extend sincere appreciation to dedicates healthcare workers who continued to provide essential services to the community," he said.

The Governor defended his county for cordial working relationship with the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) to have their issues raised in the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) promptly addressed.

He announced that doctors who have not been present in their working stations and have withdrawn their services will not be paid.

In a statement to the media on Thursday, Nyong'o further committed to employ doctors on short contracts to replace doctors on postgraduate training at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital.

"The County Secretary in conjunction with the Public Board has already been informed to take necessary action," he said.

He further directed that all health workers undergoing speciality training at JOOTRH will be required to establish service level agreements with the hospital.

"This measure aims to ensure predicability and clear accountability for service delivery," he said.

Nyong'o assured the county residents that his administration will uphold the highest standards of healthcare delivery and ensure the wellbeing of all residents.

To the striking doctors, Nyong'o called upon the stakeholders in the sector to continue engaging in a constructive dialogue to find lasting solutions that prioritize the health and welfare of the communities.