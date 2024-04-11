Kenyan Flowers to Be Exported to the UK Tariff-Free

Nairobi — Kenyan flowers are set to be exported to the United Kingdom tariff-free from Thursday.

According to the British High Commission, this will also apply to flowers transiting via a third country.

The Commission stated that the move aims to increase trade and further strengthen the economic relationship between the UK and the region.

"The UK's relationship with East Africa is rooted in mutually beneficial trade. This additional flower power will allow trade to bloom. We go far when we go together... or in this case, we grow far when we grow together, further reinforcing the UK's commitment to the expansion of trade in East Africa," the UK Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey said.

The duty suspension will remain in place for two years from 11 April 2024 to 30 June 2026.

The suspension of the 8% duty for cut flowers applies globally but significantly benefits major flower-growing regions like Kenya, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Kenya and Ethiopia are major players in the global cut flower market, with Kenya ranking fourth globally at 6 per cent and Ethiopia being the second-largest producer in Africa with 23 per cent.

Trade values between the UK and East African countries in cut flowers have been significant, with the decision reinforcing the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership and Economic Partnership Agreement, which save Kenyan exporters over Sh1.5 billion (£10m) annually in duties on products like green beans and cut flowers.