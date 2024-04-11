Mozambique: 4.4 Million Voters Registered in 24 days, But Money, Rain & War Cause Problems

9 April 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

More than half of eligible voters were registered in the first 24 days, the National Elections Commission (CNE) announced Tuesday (9 April). Registration closes Sunday 28 April. But the CNE confirmed it is facing financial restrictions. Its budgeted money has not been released by central government, and the CNE still has debts incurred in the 2023 elections. This is creating major constraints in the supply of goods and services. The CNE admits it cannot buy sufficient fuel and is not paying allowances to members of the electoral bodies, civic education agents and registration brigades.

The CNE projects that there are 16,217,816 voting age adults, of whom 8,723,805 registered last year and 4,379,750 registered in the first 24 days (58%). Thus 3,114,261 adults remain who could be registered.

In nine countries 71,614 Mozambicans in the diaspora have been registered so far. This is 26% of the estimated 279,685 Mozambicans adults living in those countries.

