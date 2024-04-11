Mozambique: Rain, Insurgency and Protests

The CNE reports that in Cabo Delgado almost all the posts are fully operational, with the 19 brigades still to be deployed in Quissanga District, which is still partly occupied by insurgents. The only two main roads north are both closed, which is also causing problems. The Montepuez-Mueda road is mud and largely impassable, and the Mocomia-Awasse is still closed by insurgents.

Heavy rains in the south of the country are causing difficulties in energy supply and communication and access.

In Maputo City the CNE reports four posts are closed. In KaLhamankulo, Serração and neighbourhood 22 registration posts were flooded. In Ka Maxaquene the post at Escola Primária Noroeste-1 and the access road are still flooded. In KaMavota parts of neighbourhood 20 are still flooded, making registration impossible.

In Maputo province eight registration posts are not open in Matola - two at Machava Administrative Post, three at Machava-Sede, and three at Infulene Administrative Post.

In Inhambane province access to some voter registration posts in the districts of Mabote, Panda, Funhalouro, Inhassoro and Govuro is precarious and only done with great care.