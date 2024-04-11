Kenya: President Ruto Mourns Late Moi's Daughter June Chebet

Nairobi — President William Ruto mourns late President Daniel Moi's daughter June Chebet who passed away Thursday morning aged 60.

June, who is the youngest, is Moi's adopted daughter followed by Gideon who was the former president's favorite and heir to their multi-billion estate.

"My heartfelt condolences to the family of the late President Daniel Arap Moi over the loss of June Chebet Moi. May God give you strength at this difficult time. Rest in Peace June," President Ruto said.

The Moi family asked for privacy during the mourning period.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing on of our beloved, June Chebet Moi this morning. At this time of grief, we request for your prayers and privacy as we the family come to terms with the tragic loss of our sister. May her soul rest in eternal peace," a family spokesman said without providing more details.

The late Moi, who retired in 2002 having ruled the country for 24 years, was Kenya's second president after Jomo Kenyatta and died in February 2020.

Moi and his wife Lena Moi were blessed with eight children - 5 sons and three daughters- some of them adopted.