Mozambique: CNE Data Shows Accreditation Blocked

The CNE does not recognise that some organisations such as the CIP have been blocked from gaining accreditation for correspondents and observers. But its table of 926 accredited observers published Tuesday shows that no credentials have been issued to CIP in Zambezia and Manica. Indeed, in Zambézia 58 credentials have been issued to NAFEZA (Núcleo das Associações Femininas) but none to any other civil society organisation.

The CNE says that "there is a lack of knowledge of the legal requirements to be met by many applicants for accreditation, including organisations with visibility and a presence in electoral observation for several years". But CIP sent the same letter to all the provinces. In some provinces accreditation was very quick, but in others it took a month without any irregularities. In 11 provinces and with the CNE precisely the same letter and procedure was used, and it was accepted by 9 provinces and the CNE. Did 9 provinces and the CNE accept CIP applications that did not meet legal requirements, or are two CPEs not following the law?