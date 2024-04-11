Mozambique: CNE Does Not Notice Districts Ignoring Law to Block Observation

The CNE criticises civil society for not knowing the law, but it does not respond to complaints about district elections commissions (CDEs) and STAEs violating the law.

Across the country CIP correspondents and observers are being stopped from observing registration because they do not have a credential from the CDE. But the law says that observer credentials are only issued by the CNE and provincial elections commissions (CPEs), and not by CDEs. (Lei n.° 2/2019 de 31 de Maio, Artigo 252) Districts must accept credentials issued by CNE and CPEs. But the CNE is not telling the CDEs they do not know the law.

Our correspondents in the KaMavota municipal district, in Maputo City, were told by registration post supervisors that they have been given instructions that no information can be given to observers without a credential issued by the KaMavota district STAE. This occurred at Polana Caniço B EPC, Ferroviario Community School (SOS), 10 November EPC, Nelson Mandela Secondary School and 9 August EPC.

The obstruction is not unexpected, because in the municipal elections last year KaMavota municipal district court found that the CDE and district STAE had falsified results sheets and minutes.

District credentials have also been demanded by registration and STAE officials and even police in Nampula and Cabo Delgado.