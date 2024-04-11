Mozambique: 20 Days of CIP Observation

9 April 2024
Mozambique News Reports And Clippings (Milton Keynes, UK)

"CIP Eleições" last week (4 April) presented its findings of the first 20 days of voter registration, held ahead of the general elections scheduled for 9 October 2024. "CIP Eleições" noted:

+ An absence of monitors from the opposition parties in many registration posts, due to logistical problems and to conflicts inside Renamo and the MDM;

+ The complete absence of the extra-parliamentary parties at the registration posts;

+ Many technical problems with registration equipment in Nampula, Zambézia and Sofala provinces (malfunctioning of mobiles and printers, difficulties in taking photographs, and with electricity or solar panels);

+ Few technical problems in the south of the country and the north;

+  Many logistical problems due to the rains, in many districts, particularly Zambézia Cabo Delgado, in the north;

+ The insurgency is affecting the registration in Cabo Delgado, particularly in the most affected districts, such as Quissanga and Ibo, and some villages in Chiure and Balama;

+ The CIP survey concluded that 12% of the registration posts are not working (compared to the CNE claim of 2%).

