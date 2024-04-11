Mozambique: 20 Days of CIP Observation

"CIP Eleições" last week (4 April) presented its findings of the first 20 days of voter registration, held ahead of the general elections scheduled for 9 October 2024. "CIP Eleições" noted:

+ An absence of monitors from the opposition parties in many registration posts, due to logistical problems and to conflicts inside Renamo and the MDM;

+ The complete absence of the extra-parliamentary parties at the registration posts;

+ Many technical problems with registration equipment in Nampula, Zambézia and Sofala provinces (malfunctioning of mobiles and printers, difficulties in taking photographs, and with electricity or solar panels);

+ Few technical problems in the south of the country and the north;

+ Many logistical problems due to the rains, in many districts, particularly Zambézia Cabo Delgado, in the north;

+ The insurgency is affecting the registration in Cabo Delgado, particularly in the most affected districts, such as Quissanga and Ibo, and some villages in Chiure and Balama;

+ The CIP survey concluded that 12% of the registration posts are not working (compared to the CNE claim of 2%).