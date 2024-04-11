Uganda: Could Nup Political Tensions Be Rising Following the Snubs of Yesterday's Alternative Budget By Mpuuga?

10 April 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

Political tensions within the National Unity Platform (NUP) ghostly seem to have escalated following the second consecutive snub by Opposition Commissioner of Parliament, Mathias Mpuuga, at the National Alternative Budget event yesterday which was officiated by NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi at Parliament.

The absence of key party figures, including Mpuuga, Dr Abed Bwanika, Medard Lubega Ssegona, and Dr. Twaha Kagabo, signals deepening divisions within the party ranks.

NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu presided over the presentation of the National alternative budget priorities for the financial year 2024/2025 at Parliament.

However, the notable absence of Commissioner of Parliament Mathias Mpuuga for the second consecutive event underscores the internal rifts within the party.

Speaking at the event, Kyagulanyi urged opposition legislators to combat corruption vigorously, emphasizing the importance of transparent and accountable governance in delivering better services to Ugandans.

"We must resist, reject, and eject all forms of corruption in administrative offices if we are to improve service delivery to our citizens," Kyagulanyi emphasized.

Addressing the issue of Mpuuga's absence and recent statements suggesting he feels under siege, Kyagulanyi remained resolute, stating,

"We will not be deterred by negative responses from the Speaker or any other challenges we encounter."

Despite the internal challenges, Kyagulanyi remains steadfast in his commitment to the party's objectives and principles.

"We remain united in our pursuit of justice, accountability, and democratic governance," Kyagulanyi affirmed.

With the 2026 elections on the horizon, the internal dynamics of political parties, including the NUP, will play a significant role towards their quest to shape the country's future.

