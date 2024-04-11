Uganda: Belgium Pledges Support for Uganda's Universities in Research and Innovation

The Government of Belgium has committed financial and technical assistance to support research, agriculture, innovation, and tourism initiatives in the country's public universities.

The announcement was made by Belgium's Ambassador to Uganda, Hugues Chantry, during the second International Scientific Research Conference held at Mountains of the Moon University in Fort Portal City.

The three-day conference, attended by university management, Belgian representatives, and professionals in the field of science, aimed to shape the future of higher education through research and innovation.

Professor Pius Coxwell Achanga, Vice-Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University, emphasized the importance of such gatherings in driving transformative change in communities.

"In attendance was the Belgium Ambassador to Uganda Hugues Chantry, who pledged financial support towards Uganda's public universities to enhance research in agriculture, innovation, and tourism," stated Prof. Achanga.

Ambassador Hugues Chantry reiterated Belgium's commitment to supporting Uganda's public universities in their research endeavors.

"Currently, most universities require significant funding for research activities. Mountains of the Moon University, for instance, faces a shortfall of 2.6 billion shillings to support its research initiatives," Ambassador Chantry remarked.

Eng. Dr. Ben Manyindo, Chairperson of the University Council at Mountains of the Moon University, stressed the importance of adequate funding for research activities to drive innovation and address societal challenges.

"We recognize the critical role that research plays in shaping the future of our nation, and additional funding is essential to bolster our research capabilities," Dr. Manyindo emphasized.

Timothy Ssejoba, Commissioner for University Education, echoed the sentiments regarding the need for increased investment in research and innovation across Uganda's higher education institutions.

"The collaboration between Belgium and Uganda in this regard is a testament to the importance of international partnerships in advancing education and fostering development," Commissioner Ssejoba noted.